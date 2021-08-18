Asbury buys Subaru store in Colorado expansion

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. last week bought its third dealership in Colorado and is believed to have made its first acquisition since buying eight luxury-brand Park Place Dealerships stores in Texas last August.

Asbury on Aug. 9 bought Greeley Subaru, northeast of Denver, from Warren Yoder. The dealership has been renamed Mike Shaw Subaru Greeley.

"Subaru is a highly desirable brand with a history of success in the market and nationwide," Asbury said in a statement to Automotive News. "This acquisition also strengthens our presence in the Colorado market."