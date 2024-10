From left, David Kennedy, Automotive News Canada Toronto bureau chief, Michael Carmichael, CEO UpAuto, Matt Girgis, managing director Volvo Car Canada, Bob McClelland, general director of sales, General Motors Canada, and James Ricci, president of Roy Foss Automotive Group, discuss the transition to electric vehicles during the 2024 Automotive News Retail Forum in Toronto, Ont., on Oct. 24, 2024.

(PAWELEC PHOTO)