Alpha One dealer acquires Chevrolet-Buick store in Texas

The store has been renamed Alpha One Chevrolet-Buick from Miller-Starnes Chevrolet-Buick

MICHAEL HANDWERGER
Michael Handwerger has purchased the former Miller-Starnes Chevrolet-Buick in Rockdale, Texas. The store has been renamed Alpha One Chevrolet-Buick.

The president of a luxury used-vehicle dealership in Texas is growing his business in the state with the acquisition of a Chevrolet-Buick store.

Michael Handwerger, president of Alpha One Automotive Cos. in Round Rock, last week bought Miller-Starnes Chevrolet-Buick in Rockdale from Allan Miller and Kerry Starnes.

"We were looking for a store within a certain area range from Austin because that's where home base is for us," Handwerger told Automotive News. "This store, its proximity is one thing. Just its history is one of the main reasons we bought it."

Handwerger said the dealership was owned by the same family since 1963 and brothers-in-law Miller and Starnes operated it. It's about 45 miles from Round Rock, a suburb of Austin.

"It was an honor to acquire that store and continue that legacy," Handwerger said.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The store has been renamed Alpha One Chevrolet-Buick.

Handwerger, who got his start in auto retail at Group 1 Automotive Inc., where he spent nearly a decade, has been a partner since 2016 in Audi Lafayette in Louisiana. His luxury used-vehicle dealership in Round Rock is called Alpha One Motors.

Performance Brokerage Services handled the transaction between Handwerger and Miller and Starnes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Key Auto Group adds GM dealership in New Hampshire
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Key Auto Group adds GM dealership in New Hampshire
Key Auto Group adds GM dealership in New Hampshire
Single-store Honda dealer adds 3 dealerships near Gulf Coast
Single-store Honda dealer adds 3 dealerships near Gulf Coast
Baker Auto Group expands into Florida
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive