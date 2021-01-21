Alfa Romeo starts life in Stellantis with a promise of growth

MILAN -- The merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group into Stellantis has brought struggling Alfa Romeo a new CEO and a promise that the new group will “find a way to help the brand grow.”

Alfa Romeo has failed to reach growth targets in a series of turnaround plans under Fiat and FCA.

PSA veteran Jean-Philippe Imparato now takes over at Alfa Romeo after a successful run as head of the Peugeot brand.

Imparato, 54, was named to lead Peugeot in 2016. He has overseen the launch of a number of key models, including the 3008 and 5008 crossovers and the new-generation 208 and 2008, both of which have full-electric versions.

At Peugeot, he has focused on increasing prices and residual values. Imparato, whose family has some Italian origins, worked in Italy from 2008 to 2010 as CEO of the local Citroen sales company.