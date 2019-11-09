ADA lawsuits prompt dealerships to make websites more accessible

"Our advice to our clients is to promptly embark on this accessibility journey right away, because these lawsuits are not going away," said Minh Vu, a partner at Seyfarth in Washington, D.C. "And it's very important for people with disabilities" to access websites.

Several experts told Automotive News the cases have prompted dealerships to update their digital accessibility practices, something recommended even for dealerships that haven't been sued. The legal actions hitting dealers involve both lawsuits and informal demands.

Many retailers first receive demand letters from plaintiffs' lawyers before a lawsuit is filed, and some companies settle in response to those letters without waiting for the matter to progress to a lawsuit.

Because those settlements happen out of court, there's no way to know how many such settlements are happening and what the terms are, said Randy Henrick, principal at dealership compliance firm Randy Henrick & Associates LLC.

It's a dilemma for dealers. While courts have held that business websites are subject to the ADA, the federal government has not adopted compliance regulations (see box at right). That makes it hard to determine how much to spend on compliance, experts said.

Dealers also don't have sole control of their websites, which are built by outside vendors with required content from automakers. Some third-party dealership website providers have partnered with companies that specialize in accessible technology, including AudioEye in Tucson, Ariz., and Israeli company EqualWeb.

"Not knowing what the law requires, I'm not going to tell a dealer to go out and spend $50,000," said Henrick, a former regulatory and compliance lawyer for dealer technology vendor Dealertrack.