Actor Mark Wahlberg, dealer Jay Feldman to open fifth Ohio dealership

Actor Mark Wahlberg is opening a fifth dealership in Ohio, his latest automotive retail venture alongside business partner and Michigan auto dealer Jay Feldman.
Wahlberg and Feldman acquired Joe Firment Chevrolet — a dealership in Avon, Ohio, near Cleveland — and will rename it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon.
The acquisition follows the opening of four other dealerships in the Columbus region in 2018 and 2020.
The Avon location includes 38,000 square feet of showroom, service and parts space and 20 service bays. The deal closed Tuesday afternoon, with the store's grand opening events scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement.
"The people of Ohio have really embraced our sales and service standards," Wahlberg said in the statement. "With this expansion into the Cleveland area, we are deepening our bond with our Midwestern customers."