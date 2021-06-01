7-Eleven to install EV fast chargers at 250 N.A. stores

Convenience retailer 7-Eleven plans to put at least 500 electric vehicle fast chargers at 250 stores across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2022.

That's up from 22 existing charging stations the chain currently operates at 14 stores in four states.

The plan to install the fast chargers comes as 7-Eleven says it is working on a goal to reduce its carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030. The convenience chain's plans underscore the ongoing market challenge in the transition to EVs in North America: range anxiety among potential buyers.

"Adding 500 charging ports at 250 7‑Eleven stores will make EV charging more convenient and help accelerate broader adoption of EVs and alternative fuels," 7‑Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said in a news release on Tuesday .

The company also says it has previously made investments in other renewable energy: wind energy for more than 800 stores in Texas and more than 300 stores in Illinois, hydropower for 150 stores in Virginia and solar power for 300 stores in Florida.