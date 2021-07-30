4 injured as Faulkner dealership near Philadelphia suffers tornado damage

A video taken by someone inside the store shows how the tornado severely damaged the showroom and vehicles.

Wendy Guzman

A tornado ripped through a suburban Philadelphia Buick GMC dealership on Thursday night, injuring four people and causing major property damage.

Faulkner Buick GMC Trevose said it will be closed indefinitely while it repairs the storm damage. Trevose is a city within Bensalem Township, Pa.

A video shared to TikTok by someone inside the store shows how the tornado severely damaged the showroom and vehicles.

Crews from the Trevose Fire and Eddington Fire companies late Thursday entered the partially collapsed building, clearing the dealership, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. Everyone inside all Faulkner dealerships was accounted for, the dealership group confirmed in a Facebook post.

Family-owned Faulkner Automotive Group has 28 rooftops in the Philadelphia area.

The tornado hit the region about 7 p.m. Thursday. Images shared on social media last night showed the damage to Faulkner Trevose dealership and urged people to avoid the area.

A total of five people in the area were hurt, but there were no deaths or life-threatening injuries, Bensalem Director of Public Safety Fred Harran said in a press conference. Four were from the Faulkner Toyota store.

Thiswas the third storm to hit Bensalem Township in 15 days.

