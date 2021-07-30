4 injured as Faulkner dealership near Philadelphia suffers tornado damage

A tornado ripped through a suburban Philadelphia Buick GMC dealership on Thursday night, injuring four people and causing major property damage.

Faulkner Buick GMC Trevose said it will be closed indefinitely while it repairs the storm damage. Trevose is a city within Bensalem Township, Pa.

A video shared to TikTok by someone inside the store shows how the tornado severely damaged the showroom and vehicles.

Crews from the Trevose Fire and Eddington Fire companies late Thursday entered the partially collapsed building, clearing the dealership, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. Everyone inside all Faulkner dealerships was accounted for, the dealership group confirmed in a Facebook post.

Family-owned Faulkner Automotive Group has 28 rooftops in the Philadelphia area.

The tornado hit the region about 7 p.m. Thursday. Images shared on social media last night showed the damage to Faulkner Trevose dealership and urged people to avoid the area.