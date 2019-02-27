30-day auto loan delinquency rate drops slightly in Q4, Experian says

Despite an uptick in serious auto loan delinquencies, the 30-day delinquency rate is improving, according to Experian.

The percentage of auto loans 30 days or more past due improved slightly in the fourth quarter, according to Experian, even as the New York Federal Reserve reported that the 90-day delinquency rate reached its highest level since March 2012.

The 30-day delinquency rate fell to 2.32 percent of the outstanding loan balance, down slightly from 2.36 percent a year earlier, Experian said Thursday in its fourth-quarter "State of the Automotive Finance Market" report.

This month, the New York Fed said the 90-day delinquency rate was 4.47 percent in the quarter, up from 4.05 percent a year earlier and the highest since 4.55 percent in the first quarter of 2012. The 90-day delinquency rate reached its peak -- 5.3 percent -- in the fourth quarter of 2010, according to the central bank. Experian does not track the 90-day delinquency rate.