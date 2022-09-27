2023 Nissan Ariya EV will start at $44,485

The Ariya compact crossover, Nissan Motor Co.'s first new electric vehicle in more than a decade, arrives in late fall.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya will start at $44,485, with the top variant beginning at $61,485. All prices include a $1,295 shipping charge.

The Japan-made Ariya will not qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit under new eligibility rules at launch. Automakers must now assemble EVs and plug-in hybrids in North America to qualify.

The Rogue-size Ariya crossover was initially expected to launch in mid-2021 but got delayed by COVID-related chip shortages.

The Ariya, which competes with the Volkswagen ID4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, positions Nissan in the market's sweet spot.

According to data from Experian, EV light-truck registrations were up 68 percent through the first half of the year.