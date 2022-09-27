2023 Nissan Ariya EV will start at $44,485

At launch this fall, the Japan-made Ariya will not qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit under new eligibility rules.

The Ariya compact crossover, Nissan Motor Co.'s first new electric vehicle in more than a decade, arrives in late fall.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya will start at $44,485, with the top variant beginning at $61,485. All prices include a $1,295 shipping charge.

The Japan-made Ariya will not qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit under new eligibility rules at launch. Automakers must now assemble EVs and plug-in hybrids in North America to qualify.

The Rogue-size Ariya crossover was initially expected to launch in mid-2021 but got delayed by COVID-related chip shortages.

The Ariya, which competes with the Volkswagen ID4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, positions Nissan in the market's sweet spot.

According to data from Experian, EV light-truck registrations were up 68 percent through the first half of the year.

Related Article
Electric Ariya, Z redesign on tap at Nissan
Next-gen EV

The dual-motor EV is available in front-wheel or all-wheel-drive and delivers up to 304 miles of driving range. New technologies include Nissan's next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 automated driving system.

The Ariya features prominent front fenders, rear fender flares, super-slim LED headlights and a steeply raked C-pillar. It ditches the conventional grille for what Nissan describes as a "shield," which, in driving mode, is illuminated to reveal Nissan's V-motion design signature.

The Ariya is at the vanguard of a fleet of Nissan EV models arriving.

The Japanese automaker is making a nearly $18 billion global bet on electrification over the next five years, including developing solid-state batteries and delivering 15 battery-electric models by 2030.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Japanese, German brands dominate J.D. Power loyalty report
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota Sales art
Japanese, German brands dominate J.D. Power loyalty report
Hertz-02_i.jpg
Hertz partners with BP to build out EV charging network
Electric car sales
Survey finds 74% of participants prefer to buy EVs at dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-26-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive