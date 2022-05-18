2023 Genesis GV60 priced just under $60,000; 3 years of charging included

Genesis Motor's first dedicated electric vehicle, the GV60, starts at just under $60,000, including shipping. It includes three years of complimentary charging at stations in the Electrify America network.

The 2023 GV60 compact crossover comes in two all-wheel-drive variants: Advanced and Performance. The Performance model is priced at $68,980, including shipping.

Both models are well equipped with vehicle-to-load capability and Genesis' full suite of advanced driver-assistance safety features, including forward-collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot avoidance assist, a surround-view monitor and rear cross-traffic assist. They also get highway driving assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go capability and intelligent speed limit assist.

The GV60 introduces what Genesis is calling Face Connect, which leverages biometric data to lock and unlock the vehicle, much like smartphone-based face recognition systems. It also can adjust individual profile settings on the head-up display, driver's seat, side mirror and multimedia platform. The GV60 will store fingerprint data so drivers can start the car without a key.

Genesis also will provide access to its Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband capability that pairs to Apple Wallet or Samsung Pass so drivers can lock or unlock the GV60 with their iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone upon approach. They can share the digital key with others via text message and easily revoke access.

The crossover offers unlimited Connected Care services when the vehicle has access to cell service. Those include Automatic Collision Notification and other roadside-assistance services as well as over-the-air updates, charging management and remote climate control.

The GV60 Advanced comes with roof rails, leather seating, a 12.3-inch touch screen with navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging, four USB-C ports and Bang & Olufsen premium audio.

The GV60 Performance adds electronic suspension and limited slip differential. It also gets nappa leather seating.

Both models use a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery with electric motors in the rear and the front. The GV60 Advanced has a 74-kilowatt motor in the front and a 160-kW motor in the rear for a total of 314 hp. The GV60 Performance has a 160-kW motor in the front and rear for combined output of 429 hp; it can get up to 483 hp in Boost Mode. The Advanced model will travel 248 miles on a single charge, and the Performance version has 235 miles of range.

The 2023 GV60 is only available at certain dealerships in California, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.