High-performance Chevy Corvette Z06 to start at more than $106,000

That's roughly $40,000 more than the base 2023 Corvette Stingray.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will start at $106,395, about $40,000 more than the base 2023 Corvette Stingray, Chevy said Friday.

Orders for the high-performance sports car open July 28, and production is slated to begin in September. The Z06 base price includes a $1,395 shipping charge.

Despite the price gap between the Stingray and Z06, Chevy says the 2023 Corvette Z06, which the brand revealed in October, is competitive with other ultra-luxury performance sports cars such as the Audi R8, Porsche 911 GT3, Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 720S with starting prices ranging from more than $148,000 to more than $300,000.

More than half of Corvette Stingray buyers are choosing Z51 performance packages and well-equipped 2LT and 3LT trim levels, Chevy said.

"We're confident buyers are ready for more performance and bespoke features," the brand said in a statement.

The Z06's hand-built 5.5-liter flat plane crank engine is the most powerful production naturally aspirated V-8 ever made, Chevy said. It triggers a sharp engine response at racing speeds. The engine can rev to 8,600 rpm, 2,100 rpm higher than the V-8 in the Stingray.

The base Z06 trim will start at $106,395. The Z06 2LZ trim will retail for $115,595, while the 3LZ trim will start at $120,245, including shipping.

The Z06 convertible ranges from $113,895 to $127,245, including shipping.

Customers can add a Z07 performance package for $8,995. The package includes FE7 suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires and underbody strakes. The package requires an additional Carbon Aero Package for $8,495 to $10,495.

Carbon-fiber wheels are available with the Z07 performance package for $9,995 to $11,995.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Groups acquire Stellantis, Ford, Volkswagen and Genesis dealerships
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Dealership
Groups acquire Stellantis, Ford, Volkswagen and Genesis dealerships
VinFast
VinFast opens Calif. stores to draw EV buyers from Tesla, legacy automakers
Forest Lake Jeep
Morrie's Auto Group adds Chevy and Stellantis dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive