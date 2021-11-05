2022 Toyota Tundra price starts at $37,645; EPA fuel economy improved

Toyota Motor North America has released suggested pricing for its redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup, with the base model price rising by just under $2,000 over the outgoing version, while the price of the top 1794 Edition trim will jump $7,875 over the 2021 model.

There are 28 configurations of the Tundra for 2022, not including the TRD Pro trim, which has yet to be released. Suggested pricing for the rear-wheel-drive base SR trim with a double cab and 6.5-foot bed starts at $37,645, while the top-end 1794 Edition 4x4 CrewMax with 6.5-foot bed will start at $62,715. Both prices include shipping.

The 2021 Tundra SR trim level starts at $35,720, while the 2021 Tundra 1794 Edition is $54,840, both including delivery.