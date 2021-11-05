2022 Toyota Tundra price starts at $37,645; EPA fuel economy improved

The new Tundra is expected to begin arriving in showrooms next month.

The 2022 Tundra Platinum.

Toyota Motor North America has released suggested pricing for its redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup, with the base model price rising by just under $2,000 over the outgoing version, while the price of the top 1794 Edition trim will jump $7,875 over the 2021 model.

There are 28 configurations of the Tundra for 2022, not including the TRD Pro trim, which has yet to be released. Suggested pricing for the rear-wheel-drive base SR trim with a double cab and 6.5-foot bed starts at $37,645, while the top-end 1794 Edition 4x4 CrewMax with 6.5-foot bed will start at $62,715. Both prices include shipping.

The 2021 Tundra SR trim level starts at $35,720, while the 2021 Tundra 1794 Edition is $54,840, both including delivery.

Here's how the Detroit 3's full-size pickups compare (prices include shipping).

  • The 2022 Ram 1500 starts at $35,770; the TRX trim starts at $74,185.
  • The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD starts at 32,095; the 1500 LTD High Country starts at $60,195.
  • The 2021 Ford-150 starts at $30,985; the SuperCrew Limited starts at $74,800.

Toyota also said EPA estimates for the Tundra's new twin-turbo V-6 powertrain will start at 18 mpg city/23 highway/20 combined in rear-wheel-drive vehicles, while 4x4 Tundra fuel economy will start at 17 city/23 highway/19 combined. Toyota said fuel economy figures for the hybrid versions of the Tundra — the i-Force Max — have yet to be released.

For comparison, the EPA estimates fuel economy for rwd 2021 Tundras at 13 city/17 highway/15 combined and 4x4 versions at 13 city/17 highway/14 combined.

The 2022 Tundra is expected to begin arriving in showrooms next month.

