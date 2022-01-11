2022 NACTOY winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

Civic wins NACTOY Car of the Year, Maverick takes home Truck of the Year and Bronco earns Utility of the Year awards

From top left clockwise: 2022 Car of the Year Honda Civic, Truck of the year Ford Maverick and Utility of the Year Ford Bronco

DETROIT — The compact Ford Maverick was named 2022 North American Truck of the Year while the Bronco was named Utility Vehicle of the Year and the Honda Civic took Car of the Year honors.

It's the second-straight year Ford has earned two of the three NACTOY awards, and marks the third win for the Civic since the awards were introduced in 1994.

Ford’s back-to-back utility and truck of the year honors come as the automaker has transformed its lineup in recent years, eliminating sedans and focusing on high-margin, popular products.

“I think this is a recognition of all those key decisions that were made to create a new portfolio that meets our customers’ needs,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group, told reporters.

The winners, announced Tuesday, were selected through a three-part voting process by a jury of 50 automotive journalists from U.S. and Canadian media. The vehicles were picked from three finalists in each category revealed in November.

In addition to the Maverick, truck finalists were the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Rivian R1T. Other utility finalists were the Genesis GV70 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Lucid Air and Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI) were the other car finalists.

The Maverick is the newest of the three. It went on sale in September and Ford delivered 13,258 of the vehicles for the full-year. The Bronco went on sale in June and Ford sold 35,023 units.

The Honda Civic, redesigned for the 2022 model year, was the top-selling compact sedan in 2021 with deliveries of 263,787 vehicles. This marks the third NACTOY win for the Civic, including 2016 and 2006.

North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year coverage

The 2022 finalists were selected from a pool of 23 semifinalists, narrowed down from an original slate of 36 eligible vehicles. Richard Truett, an engineering reporter for Automotive News, is among the jurors.

Utility Vehicle of the Year became a separate award in 2017.

Last year, Ford snagged top utility and truck honors for the Mustang Mach-E and redesigned F-150. Hyundai rounded out the 2021 winners with the Elantra sedan.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic
“Inspired by classic elements of past Civics, you can really see how the Civic’s new thin and light body has taken shape.”
Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of Honda automobile product planning
2022 Honda Civic side
2022 Honda Civic side rear
2022 Honda Civic interior
2022 Honda Civic interior side
2022 Honda Civic front seats
2022 Honda Civic wheel
2022 Honda Civic rear quarter
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic side
2022 Honda Civic side rear
2022 Honda Civic interior
2022 Honda Civic interior side
2022 Honda Civic front seats
2022 Honda Civic wheel
2022 Honda Civic rear quarter

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick rear quarter
2022 Ford Maverick front
2022 Ford Maverick rear
2022 Ford Maverick bed
2022 Ford Maverick interior
2022 Ford Maverick front seats
2022 Ford Maverick second row
2022 Ford Maverick storage
2022 Ford Maverick bed with cargo
2022 Ford Maverick bed down
2022 Ford Maverick bed from above
2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick rear quarter
2022 Ford Maverick front
2022 Ford Maverick rear
2022 Ford Maverick bed
2022 Ford Maverick interior
2022 Ford Maverick front seats
2022 Ford Maverick second row
2022 Ford Maverick storage
2022 Ford Maverick bed with cargo
2022 Ford Maverick bed down
2022 Ford Maverick bed from above

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Ford Bronco

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 NACTOY finalists

Honda Civic

2022 North American Car of Year finalist: Honda Civic

Lucid Air

2022 North American Car of Year finalist: Lucid Air

VW Golf GTI

2022 North American Car of Year finalist: Golf GTI/Golf R

Ford Maverick

2022 North American Truck of Year finalist: Ford Maverick

Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 North American Truck of Year finalist: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Rivian R1T

2022 North American Truck of Year finalist: Rivian R1T

Ford Bronco

2022 North American Utility of Year finalist: Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

2022 North American Utility of Year finalist: Genesis GV70

Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 North American Utility of Year finalist: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Honda Civic
Lucid Air
VW Golf GTI
Ford Maverick
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Rivian R1T
Ford Bronco
Genesis GV70
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
3 dealerships in Calif., 1 in Ore. change hands in Q4 deals
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GilroyToyota-MAIN_i.jpg
3 dealerships in Calif., 1 in Ore. change hands in Q4 deals
JamieDick-MAIN_i.jpg
Three groups buy dealerships in December transactions
Reynolds
Legal challenge to Ariz. data law ends as Reynolds and Reynolds drops claims
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive