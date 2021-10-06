Lexus' retooled 2022 NX priced from $39,025

Lexus has set pricing for the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX and revealed fuel economy ratings for the compact crossover set to arrive in U.S. showrooms in December.

The base model fwd version, the 2022 NX 250, will start at $39,025, including delivery, while all-wheel-drive is an available $1,600 option. The more powerful NX350, which comes standard with awd, begins at $42,625, including delivery, with the hybridized version selling at a $500 discount and starting at $42,125. The top-end NX450h+ hybrid will start at $56,635, Lexus said.

The NX 250 is expected to achieve fuel economy ratings of 26 city/33 highway/28 mpg combined when equipped with fwd, and 25 city/32 highway/28 mpg combined in awd configurations, while the NX 350 is expected to achieve fuel economy ratings of 22 city/29 highway/25 mpg combined, Lexus said.

The NX, with U.S. sales of 50,544 this year through September, up 41 percent, is the No. 2 seller among luxury compact crossovers, behind the BMW X3.