10 key vehicle debuts for the end of a rocky year

Automakers are sending a slew of critical new and redesigned models into dealer showrooms right now, despite worries around the country about a worsening outlook for the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of new business restrictions.

The timing couldn't be worse for these fourth-quarter product launches.

But on the other hand ... the timing couldn't be better.

For the past eight months, auto dealers have been doing what auto dealers do best — shaking off market jitters, mobilizing to sell more cars and trucks, maneuvering to keep their stores operating and marketing to keep shoppers excited about what's for sale.

Retailers need this infusion of fresh product. And judging from the industry's sales comeback in the back half of this year, consumers still want to buy.