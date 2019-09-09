Court rejects privacy suit

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

A few days after James Andrews bought a used 2102 Chevrolet Equinox with SiriusXM radio, "the deluge began" with letters and phone calls "imploring him to resume his Sirius XM service" after a trial subscription.

The used-vehicle store in Banning, Calif., where Andrews bought the crossover participated in a SiriusXM program for used vehicles that required the store to provide customer data to activate a buyer's trial service. The agreement also allowed the store's dealership management system provider to share customer data with SiriusXM.

Now a federal appeals court has torpedoed allegations that SiriusXM violated the Driver's Privacy Protection Act by using that information to solicit subscriptions.

While Judge Milan Smith of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco expressed empathy for Andrews' grievance, he rejected his effort to revive a proposed class-action suit against the satellite radio company.

" 'WE WANT YOU BACK!' Many of us have received, through phone calls, emails, texts, and the post, the plaintive entreaties of companies with whom we have decided to cease doing business, seeking recommencement of our patronage," Smith wrote in the August decision on behalf of the unanimous appellate panel. A lower court judge had dismissed the suit without trial.

2017 purchase

Here's what happened, according to court documents:

When Andrews bought the Equinox in 2017, he presented the store with his driver's license, which included his name and post office box address. He also filled out a California Department of Motor Vehicles vehicle transfer form that listed his phone number, street address and post office box.

The store entered the information into its dealership management system, which provided SiriusXM with a record of the sale. Andrews said he didn't give the store "nor anyone else permission to share his personal information" with SiriusXM, according to the decision. SiriusXM also got his post office box information from the U.S. Postal Service's national change of address database.

The suit accused SiriusXM of violating the 1994 federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act, or DPPA, by obtaining his information from motor vehicle records, "most likely the registration documents submitted to the DMV," and using that information for a "nonpermissible purpose," namely to sell subscriptions to its radio service. The dealership wasn't sued.

The DPPA was a congressional response to a "troubling phenomena" of state departments of motor vehicles disclosing or selling drivers' personal information, which contributed to a "growing threat from stalkers and criminals," as well as unwanted direct marketing solicitations, the court said.

But unfortunately for Andrews, the DPPA doesn't cover situations in which a department of motor vehicles isn't the source that discloses personal information, the court ruled.

"We acknowledge the potential abuses — such as the intrusive behavior Andrews experienced — that can result from exploitation of personal information contained on an individual's driver's license," Smith wrote in his decision.

But, Smith continued, "Andrews concedes that neither [SiriusXM] nor anyone else requested or acquired his information from the California DMV," and thus "Sirius XM's conduct, annoying as it might have been" didn't violate the law.

Photo

Goodman

Implications for dealers

Dealer lawyer Michael Goodman, of Hudson Cook in Washington, said the "key distinction" is that Andrews' records came from the dealership, not from the DMV, because the DPPA was meant to target the monetizing of information by state DMVs.

Goodman said he doesn't think dealerships or SiriusXM could be held liable under other laws that restrict information sharing but recommends they have a mechanism for consumers to opt out early of subscription solicitations and that they process opt-out requests "in a timely fashion."

And dealer lawyer Aaron Jacoby, of Arent Fox in Los Angeles, said. "This [DPPA] is a law that covers what you can get from the various DMVs and is not a law that blocks dealers and their vendors from exchanging information."

Dealerships are required to provide privacy disclosure notices that tell customers how they're sharing their information with, for example, affiliated vendors, lenders and manufacturers, Jacoby said.

Neither Goodman nor Jacoby was involved in the SiriusXM litigation.

Andrews' lawyer, Jeffrey Wilens of Yorba Linda, Calif., said it is the first such DPPA case he knows of against SiriusXM.

If the court had allowed the case to continue, the potential number of affected consumers would have been "very large," Wilens said, involving "millions of car sales" annually by "thousands of dealerships."

This year, SiriusXM settled a class-action suit accusing it of violating a different federal privacy law, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits telemarketing robocalls. In that case, affected consumers can receive $12 in compensation or three months of free service.

Lawyers for SiriusXM declined to comment.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters