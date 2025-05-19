\n\n\n\n\n\t\n\t\n\n\n\n\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tREPRINTED WITH PERMISSION\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\n\t\t\n\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tMay 15, 2025\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\n\t\t\n\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tOur 100 Leading Women for 2025 are visionaries, problem-solvers and catalysts for change. They are CEOs, engineers, founders, marketers, financiers — strategic thinkers who are reshaping the auto industry during a period of radical transformation. The fact that they are women matters deeply, but it is not the whole story. They are here because of what they do — and how well they do it.\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tLeslie Wims Morris\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tCEO\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tChase Auto\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tCompany location: New York City \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAge: 54 \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tEducation: B.A., English, Yale University; MBA, Harvard University \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat drew you to the auto industry?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI was the head of corporate development for Chase. I led the team that was responsible for all partnerships, acquisitions and strategic investments across six lines of business within Chase, of which one was Chase Auto. Mine is also a story around career ambition and succession, and sponsorship, where senior leaders at the firm thought that I would be great in the auto business given my prior experience, and so this was an opportunity where I was asked [to] take a leap of faith into a new industry, which I did, and I embraced it full throttle, and it’s been a great experience ever since. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat was your first automotive job?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tPresident of private label captive finance [at Chase Auto] in 2022. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat was your big break?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tThe very first job that I took when I graduated from Yale. I was an English major, and I went into investment banking, where I did mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry. I worked for a firm that took a chance on someone who, at the time, didn’t know anything about finance and didn’t know anything about the technology industry, and I think that one decision set my career on a completely different trajectory than I could ever have imagined. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhen I look back at it, I’m like, “Why did I think I could do that?” And I think part of it was I was so confident in my ability to learn, and I was so hungry to learn, that I really leaned into it, and I did whatever I needed to in order to come up to speed to be able to be effective in that role.\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat is the most significant challenge you’ve faced in your career and how did you overcome it?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhen I look back at my career, I have had at least 16 different jobs across six different companies. And so the challenge is, how do you join a new company, learn a new culture, understand their business, have impact quickly? It’s a challenge that I faced so many different times that over time, I developed a playbook for myself. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI do think my superpower is my ability to be able to learn new things quickly and absorb a massive amount of information. And I also have the will and the energy and the interest to do so, and the curiosity to do so, and that’s how I’ve navigated it. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tTell us about a lesson you’ve learned in your career.\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tThis idea of you cannot necessarily predict the future, but you do have to be planful and thoughtful and scenario-plan around many different outcomes. And that discipline around trying to anticipate what could potentially happen — in a market, in an industry, with a product, for a consumer, with a partner — that rigor is essential to be successful in any industry, but in particular, in the auto industry. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat work achievement are you most proud of?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI started my career working for a boutique investment bank. Oftentimes when one starts off in their career, you start at a very large brand that everyone knows. What I’m most proud of is that I took a chance, I focused on mergers and acquisitions, working for a company that many people had never heard of unless you were inside the industry, and today, I’m now the CEO of a major division at JPMorgan Chase. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat’s the most important risk you took?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI would say the most important risk has been the willingness to move to new companies and try new roles and be comfortable raising my hand to do the jobs that no one else wanted to do. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat do you struggle with?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI think the opportunities ahead of us are so vast, the struggle at times could be to have a point of view of where we can go, but recognize that we may not necessarily have all the capacity to be able to do everything that you want to be able to do at once. And so, I think that becomes the struggle in this type of business. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tHow do you avoid burnout?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI don’t burn out. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat is your leadership philosophy?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tVery collegial inclusive leadership. It’s a team sport. Not a spectator sport. And so, I really like to make sure that we have all the key stakeholders at the table at the beginning and throughout the process.\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWho or what motivates you?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI would say that I’m very motivated by dynamic, complex problems. I’m very motivated to want to deliver “A” work. We can attribute that to my being the child of two very successful, highly intelligent, focused, hard-charging parents. There’s always that little angel on my shoulder saying, “Go for A+ work.” \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tHow do you motivate people to go the extra mile?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI think part of motivating people is one, making sure people understand the vision of where we’re headed, but two, also making sure we strike the right balance between what we’re trying to achieve and also having fun while doing so. And, I also think it’s important to attract talent that is genuinely engaged and fascinated by what they’re doing. And then that way [it] doesn’t feel like work. It feels like we’re doing things that are truly impactful in the industry. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tHow do you encourage creativity and innovation among your team members?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI really view what we do as a team as a team sport; it’s meritocracy. All ideas are welcomed and needed to thrive. And also it’s having a healthy mix of people from diverse backgrounds, whether it be they’ve just come from a different experience working at another company and/or they are of diverse heritage, whatever it may be. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat should be done to encourage women to enter the auto industry?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tPeople need to see themselves in the industry to have the imagination of who they can be in the industry. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat’s the best advice you’ve ever received?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tOne of my male mentors said people do not remember what you say, but they will remember how you made them feel, and I do think that it’s such important feedback and perspective. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat do you do to support your mental well-being?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI have outside interests that I’m very [passionate] about. I’ve been involved with the Dance Theatre of Harlem now for nearly 15 years. I’m also on the board of a Fortune 500 publicly traded company called IQVIA that is in the health care information sciences space. So I think it is healthy to have outside interests where you have the ability to exercise your brain and your passions in different ways, and that is a form of balance. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tAnd then also, I am trying my best to be more of a wellness enthusiast and do things like yoga and meditation. And honestly, getting at least eight hours of sleep, if I can pull that off, that is for sure an example of managing balance at this level. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat’s the best part of your day?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tThe best part of my day is the morning. I am very much a morning person. That’s where I have the greatest sense of clarity. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tTell us about your family.\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI have two children. My son just graduated from college and my daughter is a junior in college. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tIf there were 25 hours in a day, how would you spend your extra hour?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tI want to focus on learning things that have nothing to do with my day-to-day life. Pick a topic, something super-interesting, it could be astronomy, it could be art history. If I had extra time, I want to do something that is so far afield from my day-to-day. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tWhat one thing makes you most proud?\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tMy kids. \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t— John Huetter \n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\tReprinted with permission from Automotive News. © 2025 Crain Communications Inc. All rights reserved. Further duplication without permission is prohibited. #AN25014\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\n\t\n\t\t\n