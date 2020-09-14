VW's goal: Clean break from a dirty past

Volkswagen of America has a long-term goal to get back to a 5 percent market share in the U.S., roughly more than double what it has now. The automaker has made some progress by bringing crossovers into its portfolio: the three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport, a redesigned Tiguan — the brand's top-selling vehicle in the U.S. — and soon a subcompact crossover that will slot below the Tiguan in price, to be named the Taos.

Tyson Jominy, vice president of Power Information Network operations at J.D. Power, said Volkswagen initially saw 30 percent of its market share fall off because of the diesel emissions scandal, with brand loyalty bottoming out in 2016 and increasing each year since.

This year, owner loyalty is nearly 42 percent — still below the industry average of 48 percent but climbing. Over the past year, VW's loyalty has risen 3.5 percentage points, making it the top mover among mainstream brands, Jominy said.

Much of the credit for the move goes to Volkswagen's expansion of its crossover offerings. "It's amazing what happens to loyalty when you provide options for consumers to stay in the brand," Jominy said.

But according to shopping data from Kelley Blue Book, Volkswagen's biggest hurdle remains getting into the conversation.

The German brand has been stuck in a rut — with between only 6 and 8 percent of mass-market brand shoppers willing to consider Volkswagen products — since 2013, including the time it was struggling to emerge from its scandal. Compare that with industry-leading brands, including Toyota and Ford, whose products are considered by roughly a third of all new-vehicle buyers.

During the diesel crisis, with its reputation in tatters and while it was actively buying back hundreds of thousands of vehicles, Volkswagen's internal metrics showed that up to 32 percent of new-vehicle purchasers had VW on their "never buy" list — a high number for a struggling brand.

That number has been halved as the emissions imbroglio gets further in the rearview mirror, but it's still higher than most brands and something Volkswagen of America continues to work on, CEO Scott Keogh says.