VW recalls Audi A3s in the U.S. over airbag concerns

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group has issued a recall for premium subsidiary Audi that affects more than 150,000 A3s in the U.S. on concerns that their passenger airbags might not activate, according to a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall is expected to affect 153,152 units of the compact car that were built between 2015 and 2020, including the sedan, e-tron and cabriolet variants, as well as certain S3 sedans.

The system that detects whether the passenger seat is occupied might malfunction and switch off the airbag even if a person is sitting there, the filing said.

VW will write to owners of the affected vehicles by May 21 and will contact them again once a solution to the problem has been found.