VW recalls Audi A3s in the U.S. over airbag concerns

Call back affects variants built between 2015 and 2020

Reuters

The recall affects A3 variants including the sedan (shown) and cabriolet..

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group has issued a recall for premium subsidiary Audi that affects more than 150,000 A3s in the U.S. on concerns that their passenger airbags might not activate, according to a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall is expected to affect 153,152 units of the compact car that were built between 2015 and 2020, including the sedan, e-tron and cabriolet variants, as well as certain S3 sedans.

The system that detects whether the passenger seat is occupied might malfunction and switch off the airbag even if a person is sitting there, the filing said.

VW will write to owners of the affected vehicles by May 21 and will contact them again once a solution to the problem has been found.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Biden's transport chief not endorsing gasoline vehicle ban after 2035
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Biden's transport chief not endorsing gasoline vehicle ban after 2035
Biden's transport chief not endorsing gasoline vehicle ban after 2035
GM recalls nearly 95,000 vehicles over potentially faulty seat belts
GM recalls nearly 95,000 vehicles over potentially faulty seat belts
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive