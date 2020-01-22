VW pleads guilty, faces $196 million fine in Canada for diesel scandal

Prosecutors in Canada on Wednesday proposed a $196.5 million fine ($258.3 million CAN) fine against Volkswagen Group after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations, a company spokesman confirmed.

Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly 128,000 vehicles into Canada that violated emissions standards. VW pleaded guilty after being charged with 60 counts of breaching the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and providing misleading information.

The company said last month it had reached "a proposed plea resolution" without disclosing details.

Volkswagen admitted to using illegal software to skirt U.S. pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel vehicles that has so far cost it roughly 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) in fines, penalties and buyback costs.

In May 2019, it set aside an additional 5.5 billion euros in contingent liabilities as it continues to face penalties and lawsuits around the world.

Last week, Poland’s consumer watchdog, UOKiK, said it was fining Volkswagen more than 120 million zlotys ($31.4 million) for misleading customers about vehicle emisions.