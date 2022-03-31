VW Group to recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrids on fire risk

VW's global recall affects over 100,000 plug-in Audi, VW, Skoda and Seat cars.

Reuters

The Golf GTE plug-in hybrid is one model affected by the recall.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group will recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, a spokesperson for the automaker said.

VW brand will recall 42,300 Passat, Golf, and Tiguan and Arteon models, while Audi will call back 24,400 vehicles. The Seat and Skoda units are also affected.

There is a risk of fire due to an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

German daily Bild cited the KBA, Germany's federal motor vehicle office, as saying "inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire," adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

