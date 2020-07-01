Volvo will recall 2 million cars globally to fix seat belt issue

Volvo XC60

The recall affects the first-generation XC60, which was Volvo's global top-seller for most of the period covered by the action.

Volvo will recall 2.18 million vehicles globally to repair a steel cable that could wear down, reducing the restraining capability of the front seat belts.

It is the largest recall in the company's 93-year history.

More than 400,000 affected vehicles are in Sweden, more than 300,000 are in the United States and 178,000 are in Germany.

The call back affects the Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and S80L, produced between 2006 and 2019.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by letter starting this month. They will be asked to bring their cars to their local Volvo retailers to have the steel wire replaced by a fixed bracket.

"This is a robust solution, eliminating the risk for the issue to occur in the future," Volvo said.

The automaker said that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries.

The original part and the replacement part are from Swedish supplier Autoliv.

Large-scale recall
Where the affected Volvo models are located
Market Units
1. Sweden 412,000
2. U.S. 308,000
3. China 245,000
4. Germany 178,000
5. UK 169,000

Source: Volvo
