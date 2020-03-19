Volvo recalls over 700,000 vehicles globally for safety brake issue

Volvo is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles globally because of an issue with the automatic emergency brake system.

The recalled vehicles are 2019-20 Volvo S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60 and XC90 models.

The vehicles' automatic emergency brake system may not always engage, which could increase the risk of collision and injury, according to NHTSA documents .

"There have been no injuries or accidents," Volvo spokesman Jim Nichols told Automotive News. "This is a proactive measure out of an abundance of caution."

In the U.S., the recall effects over 100,000 vehicles, Nichols said.

Volvo notified NHTSA on March 12 and began notifying dealers Monday.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be notified starting May 1, according to the documents. The supplier is Aptiv.