Volkswagen recalls 679,000 U.S. vehicles that could roll away

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
Bloomberg

The recall covers the Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI from various model years from 2011 through 2019.

WASHINGTON -- Volkswagen Group said Friday it is recalling 679,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2011 that could roll away because of an electrical issue.

The automaker said drivers could remove the key after stopping without placing the car in park, which increases the risk the vehicle could roll away. VW said a build up of silicate on the shift lever micro switch contacts is to blame.

Dealers will install and additional switch and circuit board and disable a micro switch. A Volkswagen spokesman said there are no reports of injuries. The recall covers the Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI from various model years from 2011 through 2019.

