EPA says U.S. vehicle fuel economy hit a new high in 2020

Most automakers still used credits to meet federal emissions requirements.

Reuters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fuel economy for new vehicles hit a new high in the 2020 model year at 25.4 miles per gallon but most automakers relied on credits to meet federal emissions requirements.

The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased 24 percent as fuel economy has improved 32 percent.

The report said only Tesla Inc, Subaru and Honda met requirements without using credits. Automakers can either purchase credits or use credits earned from earlier model years.

Detroit automakers -- General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis -- had the lowest average fleetwide fuel economy in 2020 in part because they sell more large trucks and sport utility vehicles than other automakers.

GM and Ford both averaged 23 miles per gallon, while Stellantis averaged 21.8 mpg. Tesla, which only makes electric vehicles, led the industry, while Honda averaged 29.1 mpg, which was first among automakers building gas-powered vehicles.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis U.S. headquarters_1.jpg
Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees
Bolt EV
GM to lift Chevy Bolt restrictions after software update
Stellantis Mack Aerial View 2-Main_i.jpg
Stellantis faces state fines for multiple air quality violations at Detroit, Warren plants
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive