U.S. Postal Service plans to double EV purchases

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles -- more than twice its prior estimate -- as it works to replace an aging fleet.

USPS told Reuters it is proposing to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense. That's up from USPS' prior plan to buy at least 10,019 EVs, or about 20 percent of the first order. USPS also plans to buy more than 34,500 commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over two years.

The company plans to buy up to 20,000 left-hand drive Commercial Off-the-Shelf vehicles, "including as many BEVs as are commercially available and consistent with our delivery profile" and up to 14,500 gas-powered right-hand drive vehicles.