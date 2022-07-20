U.S. Postal Service plans to double EV purchases

USPS said it is proposing to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles -- more than twice its prior estimate -- as it works to replace an aging fleet.

USPS told Reuters it is proposing to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense. That's up from USPS' prior plan to buy at least 10,019 EVs, or about 20 percent of the first order. USPS also plans to buy more than 34,500 commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over two years.

The company plans to buy up to 20,000 left-hand drive Commercial Off-the-Shelf vehicles, "including as many BEVs as are commercially available and consistent with our delivery profile" and up to 14,500 gas-powered right-hand drive vehicles.

Related Article
Postal Service fleet replacement deal shuns Biden EV plea

In total, USPS says at least 40 percent of the 84,500 vehicles it will buy will be EVs.

USPS said in March it planned an initial $2.98 billion order. Last month, the company told Reuters it expected to raise the number of EVs as it supplemented its environmental impact statement.

In April, 16 states, four environmental groups and the UAW filed lawsuits seeking to block USPS's plan to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles, arguing that the agency failed to comply with environmental regulations when it issued its EIS.

The White House and the EPA also asked USPS to reconsider, as did many lawmakers.

USPS said it will "also need to make significant investment in the repair of over 50,000 aging" delivery vehicles "each year to continue extending their useful life, despite the significant operational risk, considerable maintenance costs, and the higher emissions of greenhouse gases."

It "anticipates evaluating and procuring smaller quantities of vehicles over shorter time periods. ..in order to be more responsive to our evolving operational strategy, technology improvements, and changing market conditions," the company said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla crash victim was 99% to blame for his death, Fla. jury says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla
Tesla crash victim was 99% to blame for his death, Fla. jury says
U.S. investigates California Tesla crash that killed motorcyclist
Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin rejects Democrats' climate, tax hike proposals, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-18-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive