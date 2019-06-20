U.S. lawmakers spar over Trump plan to freeze mpg rules

WASHINGTON -- Trump administration officials at a congressional hearing on Thursday defended their controversial proposal to freeze fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels through 2026, a plan opposed by automakers and Democrats.

The hearing comes as the administration prepares in the coming months to finalize a dramatic rewrite of fuel efficiency standards through 2026 and strip California of the right to set its own vehicle emissions rules.

The final regulation potentially faces a multi-year legal battle that could leave automakers in limbo about future emissions and fuel efficiency requirements and could decrease the number of U.S. electric vehicles offered by automakers for sale.

At a joint hearing of two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees, Democrats cast the administration plan as a blow against efforts to combat climate change and as a boon for oil companies.

The Trump administration plan aims to roll back emission standards set by former President Barack Obama. The Obama administration said a dramatic jump in fuel efficiency requirements was a key part of its climate agenda and would save motorists $1.7 trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles, but cost the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years.

Trump administration officials argued that its plan will save lives because it will reduce the forecasted cost of new vehicles and prod more people to sell older less safe models. Environmentalists and others disagree with that analysis.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the Obama standards represented "our single most important action taken to combat climate change, and a key part of our commitment to the Paris Agreement. So, naturally, the Trump Administration is trying to gut those standards as part of its reckless anti-climate agenda."