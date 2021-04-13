U.S. investigating potential airbag flaw in 749,312 GM vehicles

The agency has begun a preliminary evaluation after receiving 15 consumer complaints

KEITH LAING
Bloomberg

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a potential problem with an airbag indicator light installed in 749,312 vehicles made by General Motors Co. that may prevent the bags from deploying in accidents.

The agency, according to documents posted on its website, has begun a preliminary evaluation after receiving 15 consumer complaints on the alleged malfunctions on model year 2020-21 GM vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, the GMC Sierra, Yukon, Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV.

Vehicles affected by the investigation have been involved in six crashes that have resulted in eight injuries though no fatalities, according to NHTSA.

The agency said it is “opening this preliminary investigation to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues.”

General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries
Some early Ford Mustang Mach-E owners suffer dead batteries
Biden plan calls for $100 billion in new EV consumer rebates
Biden plan calls for $100 billion in new EV consumer rebates
Biden's EPA chief vows tougher tailpipe rules by July, unwinding Trump regs
Biden's EPA chief vows tougher tailpipe rules by July, unwinding Trump regs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive