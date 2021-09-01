U.S. identifies 12th Tesla assisted-systems car crash involving emergency vehicle

WASHINGTON -- U.S. auto safety regulators said Wednesday they had identified a 12th crash involving Tesla Inc. vehicles that were using advanced driver-assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Aug. 16 said it had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance system after 11 crashes.
The 12th occurred in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, NHTSA said. The agency sent Tesla an 11-page letter with questions, dated Tuesday, as part of its investigation.