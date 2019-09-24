Trump ratchets up fight with California over its smoggy air

JENNIFER DLOUHY
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is escalating its fight against California by taking aim at the state’s air pollution problem -- days after stripping away two of its tools for fighting it.

The EPA notified California that it has failed to file complete plans for fighting conventional air pollution and may lose highway funding as punishment, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before a formal announcement.

The move comes as EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler chides the state for not doing enough to throttle conventional air pollution. Tens of millions of people in the state live in areas that don’t meet national air quality requirements, Wheeler said last week.

Wheeler makes similar assertions in his Tuesday letter to the state’s top air quality regulator, insisting California “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act” and is failing its residents with the “chronic air quality problems.”

If the state doesn’t work with the U.S. EPA to develop complete, approval plans for implementing federal air quality standards, it could be hit with highway funding sanctions and other consequences, Wheeler says in his letter. “We certainly want to avoid these statutory triggers,” he wrote, “but our foremost concern must be ensuring clean air for all Americans.”

The EPA last week stripped California of its power to mandate electric vehicles and limit tailpipe emissions of greenhouse gases. California, which says those requirements are necessary to fight smog, has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the move.

Representatives of the California Air Resources Board, which oversees air quality in the state, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. But the head of Air Resources Board, Mary Nichols, has maintained that if the state can’t set robust vehicle standards, it will need to pursue “extreme” alternatives to offset the uptick in pollution. That could include strict controls on the movement of vehicles, stiffer requirements for refineries processing fuel, fees and even bans on conventional vehicles with combustion engines, Nichols said in May.

“California still has and maintains the ability to set standards for the health-based criteria pollutants,” Wheeler said in an interview with McClatchy, which earlier reported the agency action. California “needs to spend and focus more time on the non-attainment areas that they have – the 82 non-attainment areas across the state. That has nothing to do with the CO2 or auto standards.”

