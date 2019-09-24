Trump ratchets up fight with California over its smoggy air

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is escalating its fight against California by taking aim at the state’s air pollution problem -- days after stripping away two of its tools for fighting it.

The EPA notified California that it has failed to file complete plans for fighting conventional air pollution and may lose highway funding as punishment, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before a formal announcement.

The move comes as EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler chides the state for not doing enough to throttle conventional air pollution. Tens of millions of people in the state live in areas that don’t meet national air quality requirements, Wheeler said last week.

Wheeler makes similar assertions in his Tuesday letter to the state’s top air quality regulator, insisting California “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act” and is failing its residents with the “chronic air quality problems.”

If the state doesn’t work with the U.S. EPA to develop complete, approval plans for implementing federal air quality standards, it could be hit with highway funding sanctions and other consequences, Wheeler says in his letter. “We certainly want to avoid these statutory triggers,” he wrote, “but our foremost concern must be ensuring clean air for all Americans.”