Toyota unit Hino halts light truck shipments as data scandal widens

TOKYO -- Japan's Hino Motors said it will suspend shipments of small trucks after confirming that a widespread data falsification scandal included those models, highlighting deepening problems at the Toyota Motor Corp. unit.

Truck and bus maker Hino's President Satoshi Ogiso told a Monday news conference that during a transport ministry investigation additional misconduct regarding emissions was found that affects more than 76,000 vehicles.

The scandal , which came to light in March, was previously not believed to have impacted the smaller trucks, which have been sold since 2019.

Toyota owns 50.1% of Hino.

"We are extremely disappointed that Hino again betrayed the expectations and trust of its stakeholders," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

Hino said in a statement that some 76,694 vehicles of its Dutro small truck model were impacted, bringing the total number of vehicles involved in the scandal to more than 640,000.

The automaker said even though the engine for the small trucks was supposed to be tested at least two times at each measurement point, it only tested once at each site.