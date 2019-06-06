Toyota, Subaru rate highest in child restraint hardware ease-of-use, IIHS says

IIHS

Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Motor Co. are leading the way in making child restraints more accessible in their vehicles while the Detroit 3 continue to lag behind, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said in a report Thursday.

IIHS senior research engineer Jessica Jermaikian said LATCH, which stands for lower anchor and tethers for children, has been in vehicles for over 15 years and automakers have flexible requirements for where the hardware is installed.

"Because they have all this flexibility in where they can put these anchors, many of them are really difficult to use," Jermaikian said. "Parents have a lot of complaints and challenges with getting a good, tight installation because they have trouble finding the LATCH hardware."

Toyota and Subaru rank highest in 2019-model ratings, followed by Honda for ease-of-use. Toyota and Subaru each had seven models assigned the top "good+" IIHS rating for LATCH accessibility for 2019, while Honda had four. Only one Detroit 3 vehicle, the Jeep Cherokee, earned the top rating. No products from General Motors or Ford Motor Co. were ranked in the top categories.

The IIHS rated four vehicles in the "poor" category: the Ford Fiesta hatchback, the Ford Fiesta sedan, the Infiniti Q70 and the Jeep Compass.

Automaker priorities

IIHS began rating automaker's LATCH hardware on ease-of-use in 2015, Jermaiken said.

She said Subaru has stood out by making improving their LATCH hardware a priority.

"They went from, back in our early ratings, having many marginal ratings to now getting the top rating of 'good +'," she said. "In many of those Subaru vehicles parents can use LATCH in all three of the rear seating positions in the second row."

Automakers with high ratings have made LATCH hardware easier to access by measures such as cutting out seat material around the anchors, said Jermaikian.

"In many of the U.S. automakers they haven't made those kinds of design changes," she said. "The anchors may still be buried within the seat and hard to access."

Pickup issues

Jermaikian added that installing LATCH hardware in pickups is still a challenge for automakers.

"None of the pickup trucks in our ratings earn 'good' ratings and that goes a little bit to the nature of a pickup truck and the challenges automakers have in where they can put a tether anchor," she said. "Tether anchor locations and how you use them in pickups can be really confusing which is important because so many parents in the country are transporting children in the backseats of their pickup trucks."

"Parents should check their owner's manual to make sure they're attaching to the correct hardware and using the hardware in the way it was intended," Jermaikian added. "It's easier than ever for parents to install child restraints."

IIHS updates its LATCH ratings throughout the year. The latest rating information can be found at IIHS.org.

