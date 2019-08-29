Toyota recalls defective airbags that replaced Takata units

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan that received airbag replacements as part of previous Takata airbag inflator recalls.

The automaker announced Wednesday that the front passenger airbag in certain 2003-08 Corolla and 2005-08 Matrix vehicles may not inflate properly, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Toyota spokeswoman Tania Saldana told Automotive News on Thursday that the airbag replacements used to resolve previous Takata airbag inflator recalls were manufactured by an “alternative supplier.”

Saldana declined to comment on whether there have been any reports of injuries related to the latest recall.

Dealers will replace the defective front passenger airbag for free and owners will receive first-class mail notification by the end of October, Toyota said.

Takata's inflators prompted the largest recall in global automotive history, forcing 19 automakers to recall some 100 million airbags worldwide. At least 24 deaths and about 290 injuries globally have been linked to the inflators, which can explode and send shrapnel into the vehicle. U.S. automakers and regulators have been working for years to get all defective airbags recalled and replaced.

"This recall is about a new and different issue where the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain vehicles that received a remedy as part of previous Takata recalls," Toyota said in a release.