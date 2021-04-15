Toyota recalls about 279,000 Venza crossovers for airbag deployment issues

Toyota Motor North America is recalling 279,040 older Venza crossovers because the supplemental restraint system wirings in some of them may become damaged with regular use of the driver-side door.

Damaged wires could cause the airbag sensor to become inoperable, preventing the deployment of the side and curtain airbags on the driver side and increasing the risk of injury during a crash, according to a defect information notice filed with NHTSA.

According to Toyota, only vehicles equipped with a wire harness assembly of a certain design, manufactured by supplier Yazaki North America Inc., are susceptible.

The recall will cover certain 2009-2015 model year vehicles.

The automaker said it does not have information on if any injuries, accidents or fatalities occurred in relation to the issue.

Other Toyota or Lexus vehicles sold in the U.S. don't have these specific wire harnesses, the automaker said.

The company also noted that it has received 31 field technical reports and 56 warranty claims from U.S. sources "that relate or may relate to this condition and which were considered in the decision to submit this report."

In a remedy description filed with NHTSA, Toyota said owners of affected Venzas will be able to have dealers inspect the driver-side front-door wire harness and replace it with an improved one at no cost. Owners who paid to have the condition fixed before the recall will be encouraged to seek reimbursement through Toyota's reimbursement plan.

Toyota said it planned to notify vehicle owners between May 31 and June 12.