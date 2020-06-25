Toyota recalls 752,000 vehicles over faulty hybrid systems

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling about 752,000 vehicles globally — 267,000 in the U.S. — because of a faulty hybrid system that may not enter a fail-safe driving mode.

The recall involves 2013-15 Prius vehicles and 2014-17 Prius v vehicles.

According to a Wednesday press release from Toyota , if a vehicle does not enter fail-safe driving mode, it could "lose power and stall," which could increase the risk of a crash at high speeds.

Toyota declined to disclose whether any accidents or injuries occurred because of the faulty system.

Owners of affected vehicles will be able to get the hybrid system software updated at Toyota dealerships. If the inverter fails because of "hybrid system faults related to this condition," owners will be able to get the inverter fixed or replaced as well.

Toyota said it will notify owners by late August.