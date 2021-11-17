Toyota recalls 243,000 Camry vehicles globally for faulty power brake assist

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor North America is recalling about 243,000 Camry midsize sedans globally from the 2018-19 model years for an issue that could lead to a sudden loss of power braking assist.

Across North America, 238,000 vehicles are affected. Of the total number of vehicles being recalled, approximately 227,400 are in the U.S. specifically.

"The involved vehicles have a system that provides power brake assist when the driver depresses the brake pedal. Specific components in a part of this system can prematurely wear and could lead to a sudden loss of power braking assist," the automaker said in a news release Wednesday.

"Non-power assisted braking will remain functional," Toyota said. "However, a sudden loss of power braking assist while driving could increase the risk of a crash."

A spokesman for Toyota declined to comment on whether the automaker was aware of any injuries, accidents or deaths related to the condition. The spokesman also declined to disclose the parts supplier.

To fix the issue, dealers will inspect the vacuum pump and either repair or replace the part. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in January.