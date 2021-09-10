Toyota recalls 158,000 Tundra pickups for headlight electrical defect

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 158,489 Tundra pickup trucks because of faulty headlight electrical circuits that may power high and low beams at the same time, which could lead to overheating.

The recall involves vehicles from the 2018-21 model years.

In a safety recall report, Toyota said the flaw of both beams being on simultaneously could overheat a vehicle's electrical conductor and lead to a fire.

Toyota said it knew of 18 field reports alleging various problems. Twelve of the reports alleged an inoperative headlamp or damage to the headlamp connector, such as melting, but displayed no actual fire. Another six reports said actual fires occurred in the headlamp assembly.

There are 47 warranty claims related to the condition. Of those, 44 reported damage but no fire and three reported damage with fire.

The automaker declined to disclose whether any accidents or injuries are connected to the recall.