Toyota to recall nearly 700,000 vehicles over fuel pump problem

Toyota Motor North America will recall 696,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2018-19 model years in the United States equipped with a fuel pump that might stop working and could lead to a potential stall, the automaker said.

The recall involves non-hybrid powertrains from the following models, a spokeswoman for the automaker said: 2018-19 Lexus LS 500, GS 350, ES 350 and IS 300 sedans; LC 500, RC 350 and RC 300 coupes; LX 570, and GX 460 and RX 350 crossovers; as well as 2019 NX 300, RX 350L crossovers and GS 300 sedans. Also being recalled are 2018-19 Toyota 4Runner, Sequoia and Land Cruiser SUVs; Highlander crossovers; Sienna minivans; Tacoma and Tundra pickups; and Camrys from those model years. Toyota 2019 Avalon and Corollas also are under recall.

The spokeswoman said she could not comment when asked whether the fuel pump malfunction being investigated had led to any accidents or injuries.

The automaker says that, if the fuel pump does stop operating, "warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash."

TMNA says it is developing a potential remedy, and that it will notify consumers by mail in mid-March if their vehicle is affected by the recall. The automaker said consumers who have questions can contact the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1-800-331-4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1-800-255-3987.