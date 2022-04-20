Toyota, Lexus recall more than 458,000 vehicles for stability control software glitch

WASHINGTON — Toyota and its luxury brand, Lexus, are recalling more than 458,000 vehicles to fix a software glitch that can deactivate the electronic stability control system, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2022 Lexus LX 600, NX 350, NX 450h+ and Toyota RAV4 vehicles; 2021-22 Lexus LS 500 and Toyota Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna and Venza vehicles; and the 2020-22 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

"A software error can cause the Vehicle Stability Control system (VSC) not to default to 'on' the next time the car is started under certain circumstances," Toyota said in a statement last week.

As a result, the affected vehicles fail to comply with federal regulations.

Automotive News has reached out to Toyota for additional information.

To fix the problem, Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the Skid Control electronic control unit software.

The Skid Control ECU is a subcomponent of the brake actuator assembly. Japanese auto supplier Advics Co., a subsidiary of Aisin Corp., makes the brake actuator assembly, according to a NHTSA document.

Dealers were notified April 13. Vehicle owners will be notified starting June 12.