Toyota faces renewed criticism after resuming donations to some Biden election objectors

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor Corp. is once again being targeted by a political action committee after resuming donations to certain federal lawmakers.

In a statement Monday, Toyota said it has resumed contributions to some members of Congress after a six-month pause and "extensive discussions with internal and external stakeholders."

"We will not support those who, by their words and actions, create an atmosphere that incites violence," the Japanese automaker said. "Toyota's employee PAC will continue its long history of giving equally to Democrats and Republicans based on the best interests of our company, work force and the U.S. automotive industry."

In its statement, Toyota pointed to others in the auto industry as well as "nearly 800 companies and industry groups nationwide" that also have resumed contributions.

A Toyota spokesman said its employee PAC "supports candidates who promote issues important to our business, regardless of political party," and that 89 percent of contributions to date have been given to Democrats and Republicans who did not object to President Joe Biden's election certification in January 2021.

Major leaders in the auto industry — including Toyota, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors — last year joined a long list of corporations and business groups that were reconsidering political contributions to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Then-President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the attack by repeating his claim that the election was "rigged" during a rally that day near the White House.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that would change the outcome of the election, according to the U.S. Justice Department.