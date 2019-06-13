Toyota adds two safety features to 2020 lineup

Toyota Motor Corp. will begin phasing in two safety features to its upcoming vehicles for the 2020 model year, one of which will help prevent them from rolling away when the driver has exited the vehicle.

The automaker said it will upgrade a 17-year-old system that issues a two-step alert to request the driver to turn off a long-idling engine to one that provides for automatic engine shutoff at a pre-determined interval of time with an enhanced audible and visual warning on its Smart Key System, depending on equipment.

The company promised that an additional warning delivered via its smartphone app was forthcoming.