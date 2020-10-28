Toyota adds 1.5 million vehicles to fuel pump recall

Toyota Motor North America said it added 1.5 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles to a large recall announced in January over a fuel pump that may stop operating, potentially causing a stall or risking a crash.

In total, about 3.34 million vehicles are now included in the recall, covering model years 2013 to 2020. The most recent recall involves vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020, Toyota said in a Wednesday statement.

As part of the recall, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the involved fuel pump with an improved one at no cost to customers, the automaker said.

"Replacement parts are available for the vehicles that were recalled in January and March," a Toyota spokesman said in an e-mail. "Customers can go to Toyota.com to inquire about their particular VIN. For vehicles that were added today, we are working closely with the supplier to prepare the replacement parts quickly."

Toyota says that if the recalled fuel pump fails, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough or stall and may not be able to be restarted.

If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota-affiliated supplier Denso Corp. manufactured the fuel pumps involved in both sets of recalls. A spokeswoman for the supplier confirmed the part was made by Denso, but deferred any further comment about the recall to Toyota.

A spokesman for the automaker declined to comment on whether any crashes, injuries or fires have happened as a direct result of the recalled fuel pump.

The affected vehicles are: