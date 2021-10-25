Tesla submits partial response in NHTSA probe; NTSB letter scolds Musk

WASHINGTON -- Tesla Inc. has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's information request issued as part of the agency's formal safety probe into the automaker's Autopilot driver-assistance system.

NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31, NHTSA sent Tesla an 11-page letter with questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22 as part of its investigation.

Earlier this month, NHTSA asked Tesla why it had not issued a recall to address software updates made to Autopilot to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles.

The agency's probe into 765,000 U.S. vehicles came after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.