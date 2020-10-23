Tesla recalls 30,000 imported vehicles in China

Tesla is recalling about 30,000 imported Model S and Model X vehicles in China because of suspension problems, a setback for the U.S. company just as it faces intensifying competition in the world's largest auto market.

The company is recalling vehicles made between Sept. 17, 2013, and Jan. 15, 2018, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

There are two different suspension defects, and some of the recalled vehicles potentially have both of them, the authority said.