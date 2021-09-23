Tesla pushes U.S. to boost fuel economy penalties

WASHINGTON -- Tesla Inc. is pressing President Joe Biden's administration and a U.S. appeals court to move quickly to hike civil penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel economy requirements.

Tesla, which produces only electric vehicles, sells credits to other automakers to help them meet government vehicle emissions requirements, and says those credits are less valuable due to changes in rules made by former President Donald Trump's administration.

Tesla met virtually on Aug. 30 with officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a document filed by the agency last week.

On Aug. 18, the NHTSA issued a notice saying it could impose higher penalties for prior model years for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements but will first consider public comments.

Automakers have warned that hiking penalties could cost them at least $1 billion annually, both for failing to meet the rules and higher prices for credits used to meet the rules.