Tesla owners post videos of accidents, near misses while using new Smart Summon feature

Since Tesla began rolling out its Smart Summon feature last week as part of its V10 software update, some videos posted to social media show the company's vehicles involved in accidents or near misses while using the feature.

Using Smart Summon, a Tesla owner can direct a vehicle to drive itself to the owner's location based on a smartphone's GPS or to another location.

One owner's Model 3 was struck by a car backing out of a parking spot and sustained front bumper damage. The owner shared video on Twitter of the incident, one from the dashboard of the Model 3 and one from his phone.