Tesla faces fine over illegal construction at German plant

Authorities accuse the automaker of constructing tanks without authorization

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Tesla had planned to start production at the German plant this month.

BERLIN -- A German regional authority said it was preparing to fine Tesla for illegal building activity on the site of its planned new car factory near Berlin.

The environment ministry for Brandenburg, where the factory will be located, found that Tesla had constructed tanks on land where it had no authorization to do so, wrote the Tagesspiegel newspaper, which first reported the fine.

The U.S. electric vehicle maker was banned from using the tanks it had already built, the newspaper added.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

