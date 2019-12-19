Tesla driver's 100 mph-plus speed cited in deadly crash

A speeding teenage driver caused the fatal crash of a Tesla Inc. vehicle in Florida in 2018 and the subsequent fire in the electric car’s battery contributed to the severity of the injuries, a federal investigation concluded.

The 18-year-old man, who had previously been cited for speeding, was traveling as fast as 116 miles mph in a Model S and lost control on a street in Fort Lauderdale, where the speed limit was 25 miles per hour, the National Transportation Safety Board found in a report released Thursday.

The driver and a front-seat passenger died as a result of the ensuing fire, the NTSB said. A passenger in the rear survived with multiple fractures.

The crash is one of several under review by the NTSB in which fires erupted in the flammable lithium-based batteries used in Teslas and other vehicles. The batteries are difficult for firefighters to extinguish and can reignite hours or days after a crash.

The safety board is planning to release a safety report on the battery fires in 2020.