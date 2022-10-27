Tesla-inspired ATV for kids recalled over safety violations

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is being recalled for safety violations, and buyers of the $1,900 electric all-terrain vehicle — inspired by the design of the Tesla Cybertruck — can receive a full refund, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The Cyberquad for Kids was made by Radio Flyer and sold exclusively online by Tesla. The link to the Cyberquad in Tesla's online store is no longer active. Tesla, which has disbanded its press office, did not respond to an email request for comment.

"Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female," the CPSC said in the recall notice.

Radio Flyer said in its recall notice that "Tesla consulted with Radio Flyer on the overall appearance of this product" and that "Tesla is supporting Radio Flyer's recall."

The Cyberquad, made in China, went on sale late last year and was targeted at children from 8 to 12 years old. The CPSC said about 5,000 Cyberquads were sold and all buyers qualify for a full refund once they permanently disable the vehicle by removing the motor controller, which must be returned to Radio Flyer.

Radio Flyer continues to sell an electric-powered toy replica of the Tesla Model S on its website for $599.99.

But the Cyberquad is far more capable, and adults have posted videos on social media riding the ATV, of which Tesla plans to make a full-size adult version that can fit in the bed of the upcoming Cybertruck pickup.

The Electrek website said in its February review of the Cyberquad for Kids: "This thing is theoretically made for kids, but don't confuse it with some weak 12V Powerwheels ride on toy. The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, which was co-developed by Radio Flyer and Tesla, has some real power."

The ATV has a top speed of 10 mph and is rated to travel about 15 miles on a full charge of its lithium ion battery, according to its technical specifications.

But the CPSC said that power came without necessary safety measures.

"The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure," the CPSC said in the recall notice.

"The Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs," the agency said.

Radio Flyer acknowledged on its website that the Cyberquad qualifies as an ATV under federal law and that "the Cyberquad for Kids is not safe to use as a youth ATV."

Radio Flyer is offering an additional $50 for consumers who dispose of the entire ATV in addition to returning the motor controller.

People who bought the Cyberquad secondhand will also be eligible for the recall.